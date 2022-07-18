Prince George sometimes needs to “nudge” to be on the top of his game at school, according to a royal insider.

The young prince is believed to be performing very well academically, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William.

However, it’s been suggested that sometimes George needs a polite reminder to keep working hard.

A source close to the family told US Weekly that with a little push here and there, George is at the “top of his class”.

Prince George is apparently top of his class (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince George ‘top of his school class’

“George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age.

“But he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class,” said one royal insider.

The insider also went on to claim that George isn’t just doing well at school.

When he’s at home with his family, it’s believed the prince makes sure to lend a helping hand around the house.

When he’s not helping his mother, he spends his time bonding with William over their shared interests too.

“It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

Prince George is thought to be handy at home too (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, George recently attended Wimbledon with Kate and William.

It’s believed his presence at the event was a strategic move on behalf of his parents.

“Eventually, George will find himself next in the line of succession,” said a royal expert. “Therefore it’s important to Kate and William for George to be familiar with being in the public eye.”

“Such a strategic move hints at the type of parents Kate and Will are and intend to be, proving that not only are they hands-on, but they’re determined to instil the importance of the family’s duties as Royals within their children.”

