Prince George’s ‘telling move’ during Easter appearance as King Charles showed signs of ‘tension’

Prince George made a “telling move” during the Easter Sunday service today, according to a body language expert.

George, nine, joined his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales and his younger siblings – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at the annual service today.

Last year, George and Charlotte attended the service. This year, they were joined by their younger brother Louis, four. As they arrived at the service, George reportedly made a “telling move” in terms of the “family hierarchy”.

George took the lead as the family arrived at the service (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince George during Easter church service

Body language expert Judi James analysed the royal family’s behaviour as they arrived at St George’s Chapel today. She revealed George’s gesture which was “telling”.

Speaking to the Mirror, Judi said: “In a very telling move in terms of family hierarchy and just plain old growing up, it was George who walked ahead alone at the front of his family to lead them in, while William walked behind holding Charlotte’s hand and Kate holding onto Louis’s.”

However, Judi also detailed King Charles‘ “tension” during the outing.

George and Charlotte often make official appearances with their parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “The tension was visible in Charles’s body language as he led the royals to their Easter service for the first time since his mother’s death. With his brows steepled in the part frown, he shoved one hand into his jacket pocket as though having a desire to hide away, and then he was wringing and clasping his hands in a gesture of some anxiety as he walked into the Chapel.”

The King was joined by the Queen Consort today. They were joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh as well as the Tindalls.

Pregnant Princess Eugenie also attended with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie’s sister Beatrice was also in attendance today.

Louis has only made a few official appearances (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte and Louis today

But it was a young royal who appeared to steal the show today. Louis made his Easter service debut alongside his parents and older siblings. Louis looked adorable and very smart in a blazer jacket and blue shorts, with long socks.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Prince Louis looks very smart as he makes his Easter debut.”

In a very telling move in terms of family hierarchy and just plain old growing up, it was George who walked ahead alone.

Another added: “Prince Louis growing up so fast!”

Read more: James, Earl of Wessex shocks royal fans with appearance at Easter church service

He arrived at the service holding mum Kate’s hand. During one moment, Charlotte glanced back at her younger brother and looked every inch the proud big sister.

One fan gushed on Twitter: “The proud sister look of Princess Charlotte for his baby brother Prince Louis.” Another added: “Princess Charlotte is a proud big sister!”

What did you think of the royals’ Easter outing? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.