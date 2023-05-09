Royal fans’ concern for Prince George after spotting his behaviour during coronation weekend

Prince George left some royal fans concerned after they noticed his behaviour during the coronation.

All eyes were on the royals at the weekend when King Charles and Queen Camilla were given their new titles during the star-studded historical ceremony. And of course, Prince William, Kate and their three kids tagged along for the event too.

But it appears that fans of all-things-royal have been left “feeling sorry” for William and Kate’s eldest, George.

George attended his grandfather’s coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince George joins family for coronation celebrations

Over the coronation weekend, nine-year-old George joined his famous family for his grandfather’s celebration. The grandchildren all had a front row seat at Westminster Abbey as their grandfather King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla received the crown.

Prince George. It’s too much pressure.

Prince George had a major role too at the event, and seamlessly delivered as one of the monarch’s pages of honour. However, eagle-eyed fans have shared their fears for George amid the “pressure” they reckon he is going to have.

Fans have shared their concern for George (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans ‘feel sorry’ for Prince George at Coronation

Taking to Twitter, one person penned: “I feel for George. I think they put too much pressure on the kid and he is going to crack up.”

I feel so sorry for Prince George because of what is expected of him at such a young age.

Another added: “Prince George. It’s too much pressure. I hope he goes all Gen Z and just opts out of the whole hoopla.”

“I feel so sorry for Prince George because of what is expected of him at such a young age. This picture he looks worried and unhappy. Even on a hot day at Wimbledon his father made him sit in a suit,” mused a third person.

Another admitted: “[I] was worried Prince George looked worn out from the strain of the coronation and wanting to be ‘perfect’.”

Someone added: “He always looks worried and unhappy.” However, others loved seeing George take on a big role. One gushed: “Prince George looks so grown up and also adorable.”

Another said: “George and Charlotte both look SO grown up today. George’s first time wearing a heavy red coat as part of a formal outfit but definitely not his last.”

George and Charlotte were at the coronation (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte steals the show at coronation concert

Meanwhile, royal fans believe that Charlotte stole the show at the coronation concert on Sunday night.

The likes of Take That, Lionel Richie, Olly Murs and Katy Perry were all performing at the coronation. Additionally, Hugh Bonneville did a sketch with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, whilst Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa performed some Shakespeare. The King and Queen were last to arrive at the concert.

The eight year old sang along to Katy Perry and even got out of her seat to dance along to Lionel Richie. Royal fans went wild for Charlotte’s antics and took to Twitter to gush over the young princess.

“You go girl!” one royal fan tweeted at the time. “Aww Princess Charlotte definitely entering into the spirit of things!” another wrote.

However, royal fans were gutted not to see Prince Louis at the concert on Sunday night. “Anyone else disappointed Prince Louis hasn’t been allowed to stay up late for the coronation concert?” one royal fan wrote.

“Prince Louis would have driven the entertainment value of this show up by 500%, but they left him at home,” another moaned.

