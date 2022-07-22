Prince George is all smiles in a new birthday photo released by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

George is celebrating his ninth birthday today (July 22) and fans have been treated to a new picture of the young royal.

The photo shows George flashing his smile at the camera in a blue polo shirt.

George is turning 9! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/3VmttlX8ui — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2022

Prince George birthday photo

Reports say the image was captured by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen photographer and is usually the person behind the camera in her children’s birthday photos.

Read more: Bombshell biography claims Meghan DID make Kate cry over ‘unfavourable’ Charlotte comparison

The post, shared on Thursday evening, said: “George is turning 9!”

Fans loved seeing the new snap of George and gushed in the comments.

Prince George is turning nine today (Credit: YouTube)

Many thought he looked just like his dad, the Duke of Cambridge.

One person said on Twitter: “He is William’s twin.”

Another wrote: “I see Prince William! Happy Birthday, darling George!”

A third added: “Looking more like his daddy every year.”

“He looks so much like William,” a fourth tweeted. “Handsome boy, happy birthday.”

Fans compared George to Prince William (Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

Prince George has been seen out more in public with his parents in recent months.

He took a centre role in the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the start of June along with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George also attended the men’s singles final of Wimbledon with William and Kate.

Earlier this month, he watched Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the match.

George at Wimbledon

However, George’s attire on the day left many fans divided online.

He was wearing a suit as he sat in the Royal Box.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

However, some fans weren’t happy with the choice of outfit since it was a hot day.

One said: “It’s too hot for a suit today, seriously let the kid have some fun and be more relaxed.”

But another tweeted: “It’s possible that HE likes wearing a suit & tie, like his dad. It’s also possible HE wanted to keep his jacket on.”

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.