Prince George left ‘annoyed’ and ‘confused’ over lesson he learned at school

Prince George was one left feeling “annoyed” and “confused” over a lesson he learned at school.

The now 10 year old and his two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, have just finished their first year at Lambrook School. The trio enrolled there after moving house from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

Prince George recently celebrated his tenth birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Previously, they attended Thomas’s in Battersea, and while there, there was apparently one school activity in particular that frustrated young George.

Prince George ‘annoyed’ over school lesson

Speaking on a BBC podcast in 2021, the now Prince of Wales discussed how his eldest son had been required to carry out litter picking while at school. And it sounds like he wasn’t too impressed by the experience, but not for the reasons you might think.

“So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn’t realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again, William recounted.

We cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?

He explained: “I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn’t understand, he’s like, ‘well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’”

William previously made the revelation about George (Credit: Cover Images)

In the genes

Prince William has previously spoken about how his father the King would likewise take him and brother Prince Harry litter picking whilst on their summer holidays.

In a celebratory documentary for King Charles‘ 70th birthday, he joked about the lasting impact the countryside excursions with “spikes” and “bin bags” had had on him.

“To the point where I used to get taken the mickey out of at school for picking up rubbish,” He laughed, “I didn’t go out consciously looking for it but when you go for walks anywhere and you see something and it stands out, you pick it up.”

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2021 to award contributions to environmentalism (Credit: Splash News)

Indeed, both princes continue to be passionate advocates for environmental issues. In 2020, William founded the Earthshot Prize to help find solutions to the climate crisis. Similarly, Prince Harry has been involved with several wildlife conservation charities.

By the sounds of things, Prince George could one day be following in their footsteps?

In other Prince George news, the youngster recently turned 10. The Prince and Princess of Wales marked his entry into double digits by releasing a cute new portrait of him. Royal fans can’t believe how grown up he’s looking!

