Prince George and Princess Charlotte acted as “emotional support” for Prince William and Kate during the Queen’s funeral, an expert has said.

Kate and William’s eldest children attended the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Both Kate and William were pictured looking sombre as they paid their last respects to the Queen.

However, it seems George and Charlotte were on-hand to support their parents through the difficult time.

Prince George offered ‘support’ to his parents at the funeral for the Queen (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte and George offered ‘comfort’ during funeral for the Queen

Body language expert Judi James told OK!: “The composure of George and Charlotte must have been a great relief and emotional support for William and Kate.

“There were moments when the reassurance signals looked almost mutually exchanged, with George offering his father a glance of affection as they prepared to walk behind the coffin and Charlotte whispered to her silently grief-stricken mother at one point in the service.”

Judi went on to share that George’s regular glances towards Kate appeared to act as reassurance for the Duchess.

She added: “Charlotte looks completely at ease shaking hands outside the service while George glances up at his mother with an expression of what looks like almost adult reassurance, with his brows raised as though asking if she’s ok.”

Meanwhile, while George and Charlotte provided comfort to their parents, their youngest Prince Louis, four, remained at home.

Speaking to Australia’s Governor-General at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries, Kate reportedly revealed that little Louis is asking questions following the passing of his great-grandmother.

David Hurley recalled his conversation with the Princess of Wales.

Prince George walked with his family during the funeral procession (Credit: BBC)

Mr Hurley said: “The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?”

Meanwhile, a source told MailOnline that Kate and William felt Louis was a little “too young” to attend the service on Monday.

The source said: “As parents, they have, of course, thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them.

“Of course, little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are up to it.”

Kate chats with royal supporters

Elsewhere, Kate opened up to royal supporters who she chatted with outside Sandringham last week.

One onlooker who she spoke with told the BBC: “My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange.”

They added that the Princess of Wales said that while George “understands the loss” of the Queen, Charlotte and Louis understand “less so”.

It’s been a tough time for the royals as they come to terms with Her Majesty’s passing.

On Sunday (September 18) ahead of the state funeral, Andrew, the Duke of York, issued a statement to pay tribute to his late mother.

He said: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence, I will treasure forever.”

