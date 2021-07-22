Prince George celebrates his 8th birthday today (Thursday July 22), and the Queen has sent him a message on social media.

After a chorus of well wishes for the royal heir, Her Majesty herself added her own.

The Queen wished her great-grandson a happy birthday (Credit: Instagram)

What did the Queen say to Prince George on his 8th birthday?

On the Royal family’s official Instagram feed, it showed the same image that appeared on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s feed this morning.

It showed an adorable snap of George sitting on the bonnet of a car, looking casual and smiley.

The photo was taken by his mother, Kate.

George’s picture was festooned with birthday balloons and a very simple birthday message.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today.”

How did fans wish George a happy birthday?

Last night, George’s parents released the image and paid their own tributes to their son.

“Turning eight(!) tomorrow,” it said, “Photo: The Duchess”.

And it didn’t take long for royal fans to wish him a happy birthday, too.

“What a lovely photo as always from The Duchess, George is looking so grown up!” one exclaimed.

Another said: “Happy Birthday sweet boy!

The Queen sent her own message to George (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He looks so much like his dad!”

One more couldn’t get over the resemblance between the young Prince and his dad, William.

“Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad.. and grandmother,” they said.

“Happy Birthday, young Prince!”

In a later Instagram story, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked fans for their messages.