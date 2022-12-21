Prince Edward looks upwards
Royals

Prince Edward’s ‘baffling’ behaviour during Royal Variety show called out by ITV viewers

Puzzled when he did not follow a protocol as they expected

By Robert Leigh

Royal Variety Performance viewers were left confused last night (Tuesday December 20) by the behaviour of Prince Edward.

The Earl of Wessex attended the filming of the ITV event along with his wife Sophie Wessex.

But several of those watching the airing yesterday evening were left puzzled when Edward did not follow a protocol as they expected.

And one furious social media user even lambasted the royal for allegedly behaving “disgracefully”.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie attend the Royal Variety Performance
Royal’s behaviour at the Royal Variety Performance confused some of those watching at home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Edward at the Royal Variety Performance

The baffling moment for some viewers came as the national anthem was performed in the Royal Albert Hall.

Choristers from St George’s Chapel in Windsor led the singing from the stage.

They were accompanied by the brass instruments and instrument players of the British Army Band Colchester.

But it sounded as if the audience also joined in with the chorus.

And Sophie was also shown on camera singing God Save the King.

However, Edward – the late Queen‘s youngest child – did not appear to move his lips when he was in frame.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie during the national anthem at the Royal Variety Performance
Viewers questioned why Prince Edward – seen here with his wife Sophie during the broadcast – didn’t appear to sing the national anthem (Credit: ITV)

‘Why didn’t Prince Edward sing?’

Social media users made their feelings known online during last night’s programme.

They questioned why King Charles‘ brother did not appear to be singing while Sophie did.

“So Twitter why did Sophie the Countess of Wessex sing the national anthem but Edward didn’t? @RoyalVariety,” one user asked.

Another tweeted similarly: “@RoyalVariety anyone notice that Prince Edward did not sing God Save the King although his wife Sophie did?”

And a third person posted: “WHY was Prince Edward NOT singing the national anthem at the Royal Variety show 2022? Sophie, the Countess of Wessex did, as she ALWAYS does!”

Noticed Prince Edward not singing national anthem.

Meanwhile, a fourth wondered: “I thought it was lovely to see Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex out supporting Charles and William as everyone can’t be everywhere at once. They need to share the chores so to speak. But noticed Prince Edward not singing national anthem, very tight lipped, what’s that all about?”

Sophie on the Royal Variety Performance red carpet
Sophie dazzles on the Royal Variety Performance red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Royal slammed

However, another Twitter user was incensed at what they perceived to be “disgraceful”.

“Absolutely disgraceful!” they fumed.

“Prince Edward not even singing the national anthem!!! #RoyalVarietyPerformance.”

Someone else later replied to them: “Must be a valid reason; so strange to not sing it!”

Elsewhere on Twitter, yet another commented joked Edward may have considered himself exempt.

They wrote: “Did Edward think he was King during the national anthem?

“Isn’t he supposed to sing too?”

ED! has contacted a representative for the royal household for comment.

The Royal Variety Performance is available to watch on ITV.com.

Read more: Prince Edward reveals why he refused to shake hands with well-wishers during walkabout

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

ITV Prince Edward Royal Variety Performance Sophie Wessex

Trending Articles

Mike Tindall smiling at event
Mike Tindall stuns fans as he offers glimpse into Christmas decorations
Jane McDonald speaking on Loose Women and with fiance Eddie
Jane McDonald’s emotional confession about life now after fiance’s death
Carol Vorderman looks unimpressed, Jeremy Clarkson looks forward
Carol Vorderman supported by fans as she’s subjected to ‘lots of abuse’ after slamming Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan remarks
Alfie Boe smiling and his ex-wife (inset image)
Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?
Matt hancock on I'm A Celebrity
Matt Hancock dealt double blow to TV dreams following I’m A Celebrity drama
Josie Gibson looks baffled on This Morning today
This Morning fans all asking same question about Josie Gibson’s appearance today