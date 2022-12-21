Prince Edward’s ‘baffling’ behaviour during Royal Variety show called out by ITV viewers

Royal Variety Performance viewers were left confused last night (Tuesday December 20) by the behaviour of Prince Edward.

The Earl of Wessex attended the filming of the ITV event along with his wife Sophie Wessex.

But several of those watching the airing yesterday evening were left puzzled when Edward did not follow a protocol as they expected.

And one furious social media user even lambasted the royal for allegedly behaving “disgracefully”.

Prince Edward at the Royal Variety Performance

The baffling moment for some viewers came as the national anthem was performed in the Royal Albert Hall.

Choristers from St George’s Chapel in Windsor led the singing from the stage.

They were accompanied by the brass instruments and instrument players of the British Army Band Colchester.

But it sounded as if the audience also joined in with the chorus.

And Sophie was also shown on camera singing God Save the King.

However, Edward – the late Queen‘s youngest child – did not appear to move his lips when he was in frame.

‘Why didn’t Prince Edward sing?’

Social media users made their feelings known online during last night’s programme.

They questioned why King Charles‘ brother did not appear to be singing while Sophie did.

“So Twitter why did Sophie the Countess of Wessex sing the national anthem but Edward didn’t? @RoyalVariety,” one user asked.

Another tweeted similarly: “@RoyalVariety anyone notice that Prince Edward did not sing God Save the King although his wife Sophie did?”

And a third person posted: “WHY was Prince Edward NOT singing the national anthem at the Royal Variety show 2022? Sophie, the Countess of Wessex did, as she ALWAYS does!”

Noticed Prince Edward not singing national anthem.

Meanwhile, a fourth wondered: “I thought it was lovely to see Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex out supporting Charles and William as everyone can’t be everywhere at once. They need to share the chores so to speak. But noticed Prince Edward not singing national anthem, very tight lipped, what’s that all about?”

Royal slammed

However, another Twitter user was incensed at what they perceived to be “disgraceful”.

“Absolutely disgraceful!” they fumed.

“Prince Edward not even singing the national anthem!!! #RoyalVarietyPerformance.”

Someone else later replied to them: “Must be a valid reason; so strange to not sing it!”

Elsewhere on Twitter, yet another commented joked Edward may have considered himself exempt.

They wrote: “Did Edward think he was King during the national anthem?

“Isn’t he supposed to sing too?”

ED! has contacted a representative for the royal household for comment.

The Royal Variety Performance is available to watch on ITV.com.

