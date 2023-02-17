Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was reportedly always meant to inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title, as per the Queen and Prince Philip’s wishes.

However, when the time came for him to take on his father’s mantle, King Charles apparently considered blocking it from happening.

The Queen and Prince Philip’s wish for Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Earlier today, Reverend Richard Coles tweeted a question that got people thinking.

“Is there a Duke of Edinburgh at the moment?” he asked. The answer is an interesting one.

According to reports, it was always Prince Philip’s wish that his youngest son, Edward, inherit his title.

Philip was the Duke of Edinburgh from the day he married the Queen in 1947 until his death.

The Queen was also reportedly in agreement that Edward should become the Duke of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that this would be the case way back in 1999.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title now held by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown,” they said in a statement at the time.

Charles reluctant to hand dukedom to Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

However, when Philip passed away in 2021, his title didn’t automatically pass on to Edward.

Instead, his eldest son, Charles, inherited the title.

Following Charles becoming King in September 2022, speculation began over the Duke of Edinburgh title.

Reports had suggested that Charles was going to give Princess Charlotte the title of Duchess of Edinburgh when she was old enough.

The King is known to be in favour of a more slimmed-down monarchy.

Prince Edward seemed to be aware of the uncertainty about him inheriting the title.

“It was sort of a pipe dream of my father’s… and of course it will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, whether he’ll do that,” he said after Philip’s death.

What are Charles’ plans for the dukedom?

Charles has a few options available to him. Either he leaves the Dukedom dormant, gives it to Edward, or hands it to someone else.

Recent reports have claimed that Charles will give Edward the title over Charlotte.

A source told the Daily Mail in January: “It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago.

“Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes.”

If Edward were to become the Duke of Edinburgh, his wife’s title would change too.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, would become the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The hereditary title could then be handed down to the couple’s son, James, Viscount Severn.

