Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, has left royal fans saying the same thing following his appearance at the Commonwealth Day service.

The King and senior royals stepped out for the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 13).

Edward arrived alongside wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh just days after they received their new titles.

Many fans thought Prince Edward walks just like his late father, Prince Philip did (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh at Commonwealth service

Today, Prince Edward and Sophie were all smiles as they walked into Westminster Abbey ahead of the service.

However, it was Edward’s walk which distracted fans online.

Many thought he walked just like his late father, Prince Philip, did.

One person said on Twitter: “Along with the title Duke of Edinburgh Edward appears to have inherited his late father’s walk.”

Another wrote: “He walks exactly like his late father with his arms behind his back.”

Prince Philip often walked with his hands behind his back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else tweeted: “Prince Edward’s walk reminds me of the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Lovely to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh!”

Another person said on Instagram: “He’s even waking like his father.”

On March 10 it was announced that Edward and Sophie had bagged new royal titles.

They were the Earl and Countess of Wessex. However, now, they’re the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 59th birthday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward have new titles (Credit: BBC)

Edward and Sophie new titles

“The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’ lifetime.”

It added: “The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

Prince Edward’s walk reminds me of the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Lovely to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh!

The Duke of Edinburgh title had caused much speculation following Philip’s death in April 2021.

After Philip died, Prince Charles – now King Charles – took on the title. However, when he became monarch last September, it reverted back to the Crown.

Duke of Edinburgh title

There was then reports claiming that the King was considering giving his granddaughter Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh title when she was old enough.

Read more: Prince Edward and wife Sophie’s role in the monarchy’s future ‘revealed’ following title announcement

But it seems he’s followed his late father and mother’s wish and given Edward the title.

Edward’s previous title, Earl of Wessex, has now been passed down to his son James, 15.

The couple’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, hasn’t been given any new titles however.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!