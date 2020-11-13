Prince Charles William
Prince Charles will not ‘willingly step down from his destiny’ so William and Kate can take over

He's the longest-serving heir-apparent

By Nancy Brown

Prince Charles will not step aside for William to take the throne, a royal biographer has stated.

Robert Lacey, who has also acted as a historian on The Crown, made the comments earlier today (November 13) on Good Morning Britain.

Prince Charles is the longest-serving heir-apparent to the British throne.

And, after waiting so long to become monarch, it appears he won’t be stepping aside for his more “popular” son to take the throne.

A smiling Prince Charles at an event
Prince Charles will have no intention of giving up the throne for son William (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Charles to give the throne to William?

Prince Charles is next in line to the British throne.

He will take over as monarch when his mother Queen Elizabeth passes away.

Read more: Diana would’ve brought sons William and Harry back together after ‘feud’

However, at 94 years of age, she thankfully shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Robert said the announcement of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – which will take place in 2022 – shows she has no plans to abdicate.

I myself don’t think he would willingly step down from the destiny he has waited for so long.

He said: “But there is such loyalty and respect for the Queen, when we look to the future and say who could duplicate that in the future, could it be King Charles and Queen Camilla?

“Or would it much better be William and Kate who are already the focus of enormous popularity and are clearly stepping into the role of future sovereign.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Wales
William and Kate already have “enormous popularity” (Credit: Splash News)

Will William be our next king?

As much as the public may want that scenario to play out, Robert thinks it’s unlikely.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s sister hits out at her Remembrance Day ‘publicity stunt’

Speaking of Charles, who turns 72 tomorrow, he said: “I myself don’t think he would willingly step down from the destiny he has waited for so long.”

Charles celebrates his 72nd birthday tomorrow (November 14).

And, when he is crowned king, he will become the country’s oldest-ever monarch.

The Queen on Remembrance Sunday
The Queen will celebrate 70 years as monarch in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Earlier this week, ED! told how the country will be given an extra day off in June 2022.

It will mean Brits can enjoy a four-day weekend of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth will have been monarch for 70 years – longer than any other monarch before her.

