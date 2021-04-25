Prince Charles is set to step in Prince Philip’s shoes during an upcoming official engagement with the Queen.

The Prince of Wales, 72, will reportedly serve as an official ‘consort’ to the Queen, 95.

He will accompany Her Majesty to the State Opening of Parliament, reports say.

The event will take place on May 11.

This comes after it has been widely reported that Prince Charles is set to take on more royal duties.

Prince Charles with Camilla at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

The Queen ‘requests Prince Charles by her side’

The next-in-line to the throne, his presence will be needed by the Queen now more than ever.

In fact, The Sun reports that Charles is eager to take on more responsibility as the Queen grieves the loss of her husband of 73 years.

A source told the paper that Charles’ role in Parliament will increase now that Philip has passed.

The source said: “It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start ­taking on an even bigger role in royal life.

“There will be a visible show of support for the Queen from senior members of the family at future events, and the opening of Parliament is no exception.

The Queen with Prince Philip (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen’s family are rallying around her

“The Queen has been incredibly stoic throughout the last few weeks, but the family are determined to rally round and support her.”

Indeed rumours have swirled for years that the crown may skip a generation next time around.

And that Prince William may be crowned King once Queen Elizabeth II passes.

However, it is now understood that Prince Philip spoke to Prince Charles while he was in hospital.

The Queen and Prince Charles with their extended family in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews)

He apparently gave him clear instructions on how he must continue the Royal Family – and when the times comes – take on the role of King.

Robert Jobson, while writing for the Mail on Sunday, said that Charles and Philip had a meaningful heart-to-heart at the hospital.

They reportedly discussed the future of the monarchy with Charles at the helm.

Jobson wrote: “This heart-to-heart marked not just the ending of a long and successful era.

“But a changing of the guard, but a much-changed relationship between father and son, too.”

