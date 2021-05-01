Prince Charles is reported to be “steeling himself” ahead of the release of a new Netflix programme about Princess Diana – and new revelations will apparently come to light.

According to The Sun, Charles is “bracing” for further damaging “revelations”.

The tabloid claims the sequel to 2017 documentary Diana: In Her Own Words will stream next year.

What will be in the new Diana documentary?

The Daily Mail reports the programme is likely to contain material from unheard audio tapes.

Film maker Tom Jennings told the tabloid he has six hours of recordings made by Diana.

They were reportedly made by Diana for use by her biographer Andrew Morton.

Furthermore, Mr Jennings said he anticipated the release of new episodes of The Crown will stoke interest in his venture.

So why might Prince Charles have concerns?

The first documentary addressed subjects such as Diana’s courtship with Charles and his relationship with Camilla.

Mr Jennings said: “There are seven hours of tapes that Diana made for Morton. We wound up in our two-hour film only using about one hour of them.

There are seven hours of tapes.

“We’re talking quite a bit about doing something for next year, which is the 25th anniversary of Diana’s passing. [It is] also coincidentally the 30th anniversary of Andrew Morton’s book.

“There will be renewed interest, and season five of The Crown will be coming out.”

Prince Charles and Diana: So what was the reaction to the first documentary?

Viewers were divided over the programme when it aired on Channel 4 on 2017.

Close friends of Diana slammed it as “inappropriate”.

And royal biographer Penny Junor claimed it was “exploitative”.

She said: “It’s not what Charles would want and it’s clearly not what the boys would want. It will be deeply hurtful to them.”

Netflix added the documentary to the streaming service in the wake of controversy over The Crown.

Members of the royal family have reportedly been “furious” as a result of depictions in the drama.

And former staff members to the royals have also weighed in on the accuracy of portrayals.

Chef Darren McGrady disputed how the soap took “artistic licence” with real events.

However, according to reports, Prince Harry has no say about what is included in the show.

This is despite his reported multi-million deal with Netflix.

