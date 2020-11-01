Prince Charles hasn’t seen grandson Archie for more than a year and the heir to the throne has now told of his sadness.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved to Canada last November, before setting up home in Los Angeles.

While the couple did come back to the UK twice at the start of the year, they didn’t bring Archie.

And the Prince of Wales is said to be “sad” that he hasn’t seen his grandson in the flesh for so long.

Prince Charles is ‘sad’ not to have seen grandson Archie for over a year (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Charles has ‘missed much of his development’

A Sussex source revealed that none of the Windors have seen Archie for a year – except for the occasional video call.

And it seems Charles finds the distance between himself and Archie saddening.

The source told the Daily Mail: “The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn’t seen him for so long. He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA.”

Harry and Meghan were expected to head back to the UK in January.

However, because of the pandemic, it appears unlikely the trip will now take place.

Archie now lives in Los Angeles with Meghan and Harry (Credit: Splash News)

Where will Meghan, Harry and Archie spend Christmas?

The family of three will reportedly spend Christmas in their new £11 million family home in LA.

The source revealed: “They are now in their own family home, which they haven’t had properly before. It’s theirs, it’s their forever home, where they are going to base themselves. Archie is moving about and is lively and they’re having a great time.”

However, Charles isn’t the only one missing the toddler, who is now almost 18 months old.

Other members of the royal family – including The Queen – are said to be “very sad” at missing Archie grow up.

“Other members of the family are very sad at not seeing him. Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it’s particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip,” the source added.

Harry and Meghan look set to spend Christmas in the States (Credit: Splash News)

They also pointed at Harry’s previous desire to raise his family alongside brother William’s.

Prince Charles’ eldest son is dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with whom he has a close relationship.

