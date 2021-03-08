One of the most shocking moments of the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview saw her claim there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born within the royal family.

This morning ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship narrowed down who could have made such comments – with four people in the frame.

Chris told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain: “It was a conversation that Harry had with one of his family members.

“I should be clear here, I’ve been told it’s not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh. So that only leaves two family members.

“It’s my job to find things out, I’m not going to reveal my sources.

“The two people you are left with is either his father, Prince Charles, or his brother, Prince William. Or their wives.

“That’s pretty serious, that’s kind of where it’s left.

Meanwhile Piers Morgan has demanded that Meghan and Harry provide names, saying if it was Charles or William they are not fit to be King.

What did Meghan say about Archie?

She told Oprah: “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Oprah then asked: “Who is having that conversation with you?”

Meghan refused to say specifically, commenting: “I think that would be damaging to them.”

She explained that these comments had been made to her husband.

“That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him,” she said.

Harry and Meghan’s comments have got everyone talking (Credit: YouTube)

“And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.

Oprah asked whether there were concerns that their child would be ‘too brown’ and that would be a problem,

Meghan replied: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one.”