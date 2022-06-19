Prince Charles is “still very much a loving father” to Prince Harry, despite any “embarrassment caused”, one expert has claimed.

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo to celebrate Father’s Day, lifted the lid on the relationship between the heir to the throne and his youngest son.

He also revealed what kind of dad Prince Harry is to Archie and Lilibet.

And how his parenting technique is surprisingly similar to big brother Prince William.

Prince Charles ‘mellows’ towards Prince Harry

The heir to the throne has become “more comfortable” in his role as a father, Darren claims.

“I think Prince Charles especially has evolved. He’s become a lot more comfortable in his role as a father as the decades have gone on.

“Looking at historic footage of Charles when William and Harry were very young, he tended not to play such a hands-on role.

“Instead he left it to Princess Diana and staff to look after the children during royal engagements.

“What is clear now though is that Charles loves Harry and William very much, even though Harry may have caused him some embarrassment.

“I believe it’s still clear from the way that Prince Charles still interacts with Harry when they are together that he is still very much the loving father,” he claimed.

Prince Charles as a doting grandfather

Darren also lifted the lid on Charles’ public displays of affection.

“Prince Charles has mellowed much more now as well. He seems to be a lot more tactile. He’s also more willing to be seen giving public displays of affection like hugs and kisses.

“We definitely saw a softer side to him as he wholly embraced his position of grandfather while looking after Prince Louis at the Jubilee celebrations,” he said.

“Harry is very similar to William’

When it comes to the type of father that Harry is, it appears he too is “besotted” by his children, much like Prince William.

He is obviously besotted by them.

Darren claimed: “Meanwhile, Prince Harry is very similar to William.

“And while glimpses of Archie and Lilibet have been few, it’s clear he’s not afraid to be seen out in public playing with his children.

“He is obviously besotted by them.”

