Prince Charles will contact Prince Harry in the next few weeks to make up following the Oprah interview, reports claim.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the Prince of Wales was left “deeply hurt” by the tell-all broadcast.

Prince Charles reportedly wants to make up (Credit: SplashNews)

Charles will deal with matter ‘as a father’

However, the tabloid claims the heir to the throne wants to fix matters, despite being reportedly wounded by the interview.

A royal source told the newspaper that Charles is approaching the matter as a father rather than a public figure.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan: Queen ‘vetoed’ Charles over ‘point-by-point’ interview ‘rebuttal’

The Mail also claims Charles is determined to focus on ‘healing’ to ensure matters do not deteriorate.

Prince Charles is expected to contact his son soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Time to heal’

The unnamed insider said: “You are looking at a father who is deeply hurt by where he finds his relationship with his son.

“But, after much reflection, he also realises that nothing good will come of prolonging the fight. He feels it is time to heal. Now is the time to mend a broken relationship.

Now is the time to mend a broken relationship.

“The Prince has a real desire to get back to the close relationship that he enjoyed with Harry for the longest time.”

The report also notes that dialogue has to begin at some point – and involve Prince William, too.

To that end, it is claimed Charles may be in touch in writing or via video call.

Furthermore, the Duchess of Cornwall reportedly wants matters to be “fixed”.

ED! has contacted a representative for Prince Charles for comment.

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah shocked many viewers (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What Prince Harry said about Prince Charles

The Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey he had been “cut off” financially due to Megxit. He also claimed his father stopped taking his calls and was requested to put his plans in writing.

Additionally, Harry spoke of “hurt” and his concerns over the withdrawal of personal security. It was also implied he expected his father to be more understanding.

Read more: Prince Charles refuses to answer questions during first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Harry said: “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie is his grandson.

“Of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship.”

Asked for his reaction to the interview earlier this week in a subsequent public appearance, Charles declined to answer.

“Sir, what did you think of the interview?” a reporter asked during the engagement at an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic in north London.

But Charles merely responded with a smile and did not comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.