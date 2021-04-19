prince philip prince william prince philip funeral
How Prince Charles orchestrated Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunion

His subtle but powerful move revealed...

By Laura Hannam

Prince Charles masterfully reunited Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Duke of Cornwall, 72, made an almost missable but highly effective move to get the ‘feuding’ brothers talking.

As the Royal Family exited St George’s Chapel following Prince Philip’s funeral, a fleet of chauffeurs arrived to drive them back to Windsor Castle.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson’s secret role at Prince Philip’s funeral

However, Prince Charles shooed them away.

Instead, the family (bar The Queen) walked back to the Castle in a seeming display of unity.

prince harry and prince william at prince philip's funeral
The ‘feuding’ brothers at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

What did Prince Charles’ gesture signify?

Richard Kay, writing for the Mail Online, described this move as: “Impromptu perhaps, common sense even, but it was a signal every bit as eloquent as the spine-tingling music that accompanied the coffin containing the earthly remains of his ‘dear papa’ to its resting place in the royal vault.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday portrait ‘shelved’

As they walked off, Kate Middleton engaged Prince Harry in chat.

And as Prince William joined in, Kate stepped back, allowing them to chat privately.

Kay continued: “And just as she [Kate Middleton] had arrived at Harry’s side, Kate then melted away.

Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh's Funeral At Windsor Castle
An understandably sombre Prince Harry at the funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

Did the ‘feuding’ princes converse?

“By now both brothers had removed their COVID masks and there was just a flicker that the frost between them might be thawing as they began the walk up Chapel Hill.”

It is understood that they continued chatting when they reached the quadrangle and then gradually dispersed.

Although Harry and William’s chat could have been purely for the cameras – it seems at least a move in the right direction.

During the funeral procession and service, neither brothers looked at one another nor uttered a word.

William and Harry have allegedly fallen out over Harry’s claims about the Royal Family during his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

prince charles and camilla prince philip funeral
Prince Charles with Duchess Camilla (Credit: SplashNews)

In addition to accusing an unnamed Royal Family member of making racist comments, Harry also said that both his brother and Charles are “trapped”.

It remains unconfirmed whether the brothers will spend more time together during Harry’s trip.

This is the first time Harry has been in the UK for over a year.

But as his wife, Meghan Markle, is heavily pregnant, he could be returning to America any day now.

Finally, as it is The Queen’s birthday on Wednesday, there is also the possibility that he will remain at Windsor in order to celebrate his grandmother’s 95th birthday.

