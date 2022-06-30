Details of Prince Charles’ ‘very emotional’ meeting with Archie and Lilibet ‘revealed’

Prince Charles reportedly met with Prince Harry’s children earlier this month (June) according to latest news.

Prince Harry and Meghan travelled to London from California ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday (June 4).

The pair made their first public appearance in the UK in months at the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also enjoyed some private time out of the spotlight with their family.

It’s believed Prince Charles was over the moon to see the pair, as well as his grandchildren.

Prince Charles news

“It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain. The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them,” a source said at the briefing of Clarence House’s annual review.

“The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him.

“He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional a very, very wonderful thing.”

Meanwhile, Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo to celebrate Father’s Day, recently shared insight into the relationship between Harry and his father.

“I think Prince Charles especially has evolved,” said the expert. “He’s become a lot more comfortable in his role as a father as the decades have gone on.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK earlier this month (Credit: Cover Images)

“Looking at historic footage of Charles when William and Harry were very young, he tended not to play such a hands-on role.”

He continued: “What is clear now though is that Charles loves Harry and William very much, even though Harry may have caused him some embarrassment.”

“I believe it’s still clear from the way that Prince Charles still interacts with Harry when they are together that he is still very much the loving father,” added the expert.

Opening up about his feelings towards his grandchildren, the expert said: “He is obviously besotted by them.”

