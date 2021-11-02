Prince Charles caused something of a stir on Twitter when he fell on his way to deliver a speech to world leaders at the COP26 conference.

The Prince of Wales took a stumble as he headed up steps to the stage in Glasgow yesterday (November 1).

He regained his composure quickly, but it didn’t stop eagle-eyed social media users from spotting the misstep.

He almost hit the deck as he stood to give his speech (Credit: YouTube)

Some viewers seemed to be concerned for the future king, especially as his mother, the Queen‘s health has been in question recently.

One person tweeted: “Wow! That was a near fall for Charles at COP26. Very worrying.”

Prince Charles stumbles at COP26

Others weren’t quite so kind, with many making light of the 72-year-old prince’s tumble.

“Prince Charles takes trip to Glasgow,” one tweeter joked.

The Prince checked to see what he’d tripped on (Credit: YouTube)

Another wrote, “I shouldn’t laugh Prince Charles falling up the steps.”

One pointed out what a roaring success COP26 was with Charles tripping, while Boris Johnson and Joe Biden fell asleep.

Another said: “Prince Charles just fell up the steps on his way to deliver his speech so it’s going well so far.”

The Prince’s speech came after the Queen pulled out of her appearance at the summit.

The 95-year-old monarch has been advised to rest by doctors following a recent hospital stay.

Instead she delivered a pre-recorded speech rather than travelling to Glasgow.

He regained his composure for his speech (Credit: Youtube)

Meanwhile, Her Majesty was seen for the first time since her hospital scare yesterday.

She was spotted alone at the wheel of her Jaguar estate while wearing a headscarf and sunglasses.

It’s the first sign from the royal that she’s on the mend again and ready to get back to work.

Despite being out and about in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Her Majesty won’t be resuming her royal duties just yet.

Although she’s pulled out of COP26, which aims to tackle climate change, it’s hopeful that she’ll be able to attend the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

The Queen missed the conference after being told to rest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Queen’s illness has brought with it some tough questions.

Many have asked what would happen were she no longer able to carry out her duties.

What is wrong with The Queen?

A source told the Mail: “This is a constitutional headache. With an ageing monarch, there are talks about what will happen if the Queen is unable to work for some reason.

“You can’t have Andrew and Harry do it and Charles and William are extremely busy.”

Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Harry are currently all classed as “Counsellors of State”.

Counsellors of State step in if the Queen is unable to perform her duties “due to illness or absence abroad”.

However, Prince Andrew stepped away from the monarchy in 2019 after the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also quit royal life in March last year.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away last year at the age of 99.

