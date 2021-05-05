Prince Charles has praised the military personnel who were involved in his father’s funeral.

Prince Philip passed away last month (April 9) and his funeral was held the following weekend.

Due to COVID-19, it was a relatively intimate affair for the royal family. The rules meant it could only be attended by those closest to Philip.

Prince Charles thanked serviceman for taking part (Credit: ITV)

What did Charles say today?

Earlier today, Prince Charles got the chance to thank some of those who helped with the funeral.

He visited the Regiment at their barracks in Windsor on Wednesday to share his gratitude.

“The Prince of Wales tells the Welsh Guards who were part of The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle, that they ‘did him proud’ on the day,” read a tweet on Clarence House’s official Twitter page.

In the accompanying clip, Charles said: “I know my father would have been also enormously touched because he had dreamt up this particular way he wanted it done. So you did him proud.

“My family and I were deeply moved by the way in which you all performed you duties.

He added: “People from other countries rang me up to say that they had never seen anything quite so marvellous, so beautifully done and with such dignity and style.”

Prince Charles and William closer than ever

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and his son Prince William are reportedly “more united than ever” when it comes to the future of the Monarchy.

The pair reportedly now share the same vision for the royal family and its future.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said in April: “The sources I speak to say that the notion of ‘sovereign’ is what has reunited them in the wake of Andrew and ‘Megxit’. That they are stronger now than ever and more focused.”

She continued: “There’s lot of bridges that need to be built and trust to be regained. It’s not going to happen in a quick walk around Windsor Castle.”

