Prince Charles laughed and joked as he visited a pub today with his wife Camilla.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took a trip to Clapham Old Town to celebrate the local high street and recognise its value to the local community.

During their visit, the couple went inside the Prince of Wales pub as Charles poured himself a pint.

Charles and Camilla visited a pub today (Credit: Photo by Heathcliff O’Malley/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

What did Prince Charles and Camilla get up to today?

At the pub, Charles pulled down his face mask to take a sip of a pint he poured himself behind the bar.

He joked it would be fun to visit every Prince of Wales pub in the country.

The Prince added: “Hopefully I’d get a free drink in each one.”

Charles took a sip of the pint (Credit: Photo by Heathcliff O’Malley/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the visit comes days after Charles’ son Prince Harry appeared to criticise his father in a new series.

The Duke of Sussex made revelations in The Me You Can’t See, a new documentary on Apple TV+.

Opening up about dealing with mental health issues, Harry said: “Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect.”

He added: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’

Harry has made a few attacks on his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry say?

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite.

“If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

Meanwhile, Harry had previously appeared to take a swipe at Charles’ parenting during a podcast interview earlier this month.

Following Harry’s comments, reports claim that Charles wants to reconcile with his son.

