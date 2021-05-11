Prince Charles appeared to nod off during the Queen’s Speech today, royal fans think.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, accompanied Her Majesty to the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (May 11).

However, as the Queen delivered the speech, viewers are convinced they spotted Charles “nodding off”.

Viewers were convinced Charles briefly nodded off (Credit: BBC News)

What did fans say about Prince Charles?

At one point, fans noticed Charles had his eyes shut for a period of time as the Queen spoke.

One viewer wrote on Twitter alongside a video of Charles: “Poor Queen having to read out this turgid stuff. Even Prince Charles struggling..”

Another said: “Pretty sure I just witnessed Prince Charles nodding off during the #QueensSpeech. In awe of his mother though!”

Did Charles nod off?

A third tweeted: “Is #PrinceCharles asleep?” alongside a clip of Charles with his eyes shut.

Another added: “I swear Prince Charles was falling asleep #QueensSpeech.”

Meanwhile, Charles joined his mother at the State Opening alongside his wife Camilla.

It was Her Majesty’s first big public duty since her husband Prince Philip’s death last month.

Her Majesty delivered a speech at the State Opening (Credit: BBC News)

The Prince of Wales has joined the monarch for the last three state openings after the Duke of Edinburgh stepped down from public duties in 2017.

Today, the Queen gave her speech from the Sovereign’s Throne.

Along from her sat Charles and Camilla.

Viewers watching also loved seeing the moment Charles walked with the Queen to the throne whilst holding her hand.

One person gushed: “The way Prince Charles is holding her hand is sweet.”

The Queen held Charles’ hand (Credit: BBC News)

Another tweeted: “Touching moment Prince Charles holding his mother’s (the Queen) hand. God Save the Queen!”

One wrote: “God bless our wonderful Queen. Carrying on her duties whilst grieving her beloved husband.

“As so many of her subjects have to. So lovely to see @ClarenceHouse holding her hand.”

