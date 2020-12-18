Prince Charles battled COVID earlier this year and he has just confirmed that he will receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Prince of Wales, 72, says he will have the vaccine, but admits it may not be for some time.

He admits he is likely to be “way down” the priority list to receive a jab.

Currently priority is being given to those who are aged 80 and above, as well as to care and health workers.

On Thursday (December 17), Charles visited the Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 73.

What has Prince Charles said about receiving the COVID vaccine?

Prince Charles told staff: “I think I am way down the list and will have to wait.”

Meanwhile, as the second-in-line to the throne has already had COVID-19, he should have antibodies.

Senior infection control nurse Coral Boston confirmed: “Charles talked about the disproportionate numbers of BAME people that COVID affected and how important it was for people of colour to have the vaccination. It was great that he acknowledged that.

“He also mentioned that he would like the vaccine but because he’s had COVID he carries the antigen.”

The Queen will ‘let it be known’ when she has jab

Charles’ confirmation comes after it was widely reported that The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, intend to inform the public after they’ve received the vaccine.

They apparently hope to boost the public’s confidence in the vaccine by doing so.

Royal aides told The Times that it was a “personal decision” of The Queen’s but that she intended to “let it be known” once she’d received the jab.

Back in 1957, the Queen let the public know that both Charles and Anne, then eight and six, had received polio vaccinations.

This came after there had been some public uneasiness about children receiving the then brand-new vaccine.

In addition to Charles suffering from the virus, his eldest son, Prince William, also had coronavirus.

But after coming down with it in April, he kept his diagnosis a secret so as not to panic the public.

A source told The Sun: “William was hit pretty hard by the virus… it really knocked him for six.

“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.”

