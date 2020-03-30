Clarence House shares update on Prince Charles after coronavirus diagnosis

Prince Charles is now out of self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal - who is heir to the British throne - was confirmed to have tested positive for the potentially deadly respiratory illness last week.

However, in an update from Clarence House, it has been revealed that Charles has completed a seven-day isolation period and is making a strong recovery.

Prince Charles is now out of self isolation after testing positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clarence House's statement

A statement released on Monday, March 30, read: "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation."

The statement continued to say that the prince is in "good health".

Charles is "operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply nationwide".

The UK government has told citizens that if they display any symptoms of the disease that they must isolate for seven days.

Camilla must stay in isolation for 14 days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Charles' wife 72-year-old Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, must stay in isolation for 14 days in accordance to guidelines.

Family members who have been in contact will somebody who has symptoms must isolate even if they haven't experienced any themselves.

The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.

Charles is believed to have developed minor symptoms when he was at Highgrove House in Gloucester two weekends ago.

He flew privately to Scotland where he received an NHS test.

What did Clarence House say at the time?

A Clarence House spokesperson previously said: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.

"He has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

Charles flew privately to Scotland where he received an NHS test (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus."

The tests took place by the NHS in Aberdeenshire and Charles and Camilla "met the criteria required for testing".

The statement added: "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

