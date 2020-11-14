Prince Charles celebrates his 72nd birthday today (November 14) and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the first royals to pay tribute.

Posting to Instagram around 9am, the heir to the throne’s eldest son was the first to wish his father a happy birthday.

William and Kate shared a beautiful picture of the prince to their Kensington Royal account.

William and Kate have wished Prince Charles a happy birthday (Credit: Splash News)

What did William and Kate say to Prince Charles?

Prince William and Kate shared a gorgeous picture of Charles showing the senior royal scrunching up his face in laughter.

They captioned the picture: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!”

The couple added the birthday cake emoji, perhaps giving an insight into what is to come for Charles on his special day.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!

Clarence House, the Instagram Charles shares with wife Camilla, was quick to thank the couple for their kind wishes.

The account posted a little like on the picture.

Brits wish Prince Charles a happy birthday

Royal fans were quick to wish Charles a happy birthday, too.

“Happiest of birthdays,” said one follower.

“Happy birthday sir,” said another.

“Long live Prince Charles,” another declared.

“Happy birthday, have a great day,” another wished.

“Happy Birthday His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,” said another.

It’s not thought that Charles will see William and Kate – or grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis – on his birthday.

With lockdown looking large, Zoom will more than likely be the order of the day.

The senior royal will attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in Berlin tomorrow (Credit: Splash News)

Heading to Berlin

Charles won’t get much downtime for birthday presents and cake, though.

Tomorrow (November 15), he will be in Germany with his wife to take part in the royal family’s first joint overseas visit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles and Camilla will head to Berlin for Remembrance Sunday at the request of the UK Government.

They will attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate the country’s annual National Day of Mourning.

