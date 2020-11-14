prince Charles birthday
Prince Charles birthday: The Queen shares childhood photo as her eldest son turns 72

The Queen has marked the birthday of Prince Charles by sharing touching then and now photographs of the pair together.

The Prince – who is the Queen and Prince Philip’s eldest son – celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday (November 14).

To mark the big day, the Royal Family’s official Instagram page shared a moving photo tribute.

The Queen’s birthday message to Prince Charles

The first snap was black and white throwback and showed Prince Charles as a baby perched on his mother’s lap.

The second photograph showed the Queen and her son enjoying a chuckle together later in life.

The caption said: “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! Follow our link in bio to find out more about His Royal Highness’s life and work.”

William and Kate’s birthday message

Charles’ eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate also paid tribute on his special day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted an image on Instagram of a medal-clad Prince Charles laughing.

Alongside the pictures they posted the message: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!”

They added a birthday cake emoji to the post.

Prince Charles marks birthday by guest-editing magazine

Charles marked his birthday by guest-editing Country Life magazine, which has become something of a tradition.

In this year’s article he praised the public for how they have dealt with a tough year and encouraged people to feel hope for the future.

“The country, and the world, have experienced changes we could never have foreseen.

“Uncertainty has become a steady state; the previously unimaginable has become unexceptional; the extraordinary has become normal.

“At such a time, it is tempting, and understandable, to focus on the losses, the failures and the challenges. However, if the life of the land teaches anything, it is the need to look at the long term.”

The prince also wrote about global warming, climate change and the loss of biodiversity, and urged people “to put nature, our planet and our children and grandchildren first”.

