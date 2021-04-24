Prince Charles and William ‘more united than ever over vision for future of Monarchy’

Prince Charles and son Prince William are reportedly “more united than ever” of the future of the Monarchy.

The father and son are now ‘more united than ever’ in their vision for the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl described the bond between the pair in the latest episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat as being strong.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh has brought Prince William and Prince Charles closer together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie also declared that the Duke of Edinburgh’s death has marked ‘the end of an era’.

She said: “The sources I speak to say that the notion of ‘sovereign’ is what has reunited them in the wake of Andrew and ‘Megxit’. That they are stronger now than ever and more focused.”

Read more: Kate Middleton news: Duchess’ uncle brands Meghan and Harry ‘muppets’

Speaking about how unified the family is, she continued: “There are a lot of bridges that need to be built and trust that needs to be regained. It’s not going to happen in a quick walk around Windsor Castle.

“Credit to the Prince of Wales. Who instigated that meeting as an initial icebreaker because no one realises and appreciates more than Prince Charles that a divided Royal Family is not the unified monarchy that people want to see.”

Prince William and Prince Charles are reportedly ‘more united than ever’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew is deemed a ‘disaster’ for the royal family

Nicholl also said that Charles and William both see ‘potential for disaster’ if Prince Andrew is to resume duties within the royal family.

The younger brother of Charles took a step back from the spotlight in 2019. The move was a result of the scandal around his relationship with disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. He took a step back for ‘the foreseeable future’.

Dan Wootton told the Royal Beat that Charles and William think it’s ‘absolutely ridiculous’ to consider letting Andrew resume his royal duties.

However, he might yet regain his public role. Dan continued: “While the Queen remains alive, she is incredibly close to Prince Andrew, and he is there as part of her life.”

Read more: Prince Louis birthday: Kate and William’s youngest turns three with release of official new photograph

Prince William and the Duke of Edinburgh were very close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Philip mean to Prince William?

The Duke of Edinburgh played a huge role in the Duke of Cambridge’s life. The senior royal reportedly prepared him for his role as ‘future King’.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey: “Philip was crucial in helping coach William as a future King.”

He added to PEOPLE: “It was Philip’s idea to set up the lunches between William and his grandmother.

“When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn’t feel that the constitutional side of the Queen’s job was something he wanted to interfere in.”

The pair remained close until Philip’s death on April 9.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.