Prince Charles and Prince William will now leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sort out their own lives, predicts a royal expert.

Royal editor Russell Myers says he believes the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will now focus on matters closer to home.

While speaking to talkRADIO, Russell said: “The rest of the Royal Family are very, very united in trying to get back to business.

“We have hardly seen them [Harry and Meghan]. They have popped up on Zoom calls here and there.”

Time to leave Harry and Meghan alone to get on with it?

He continued: “But no one has done the real business of monarchy. This is getting out, being among the people.

“And shining a light on different charities, and travelling the world and the Commonwealth.

“It’s part of getting Britain back on its feet. As far as Harry and Meghan are concerned, I think they will be left to try and sort things out on their own.”

As for Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Russell says it went down like a “lead balloon” with the royals.

And that Harry’s role in the family has remained on shaky grounds ever since.

The Royal Family are ‘dissatisfied’ with the Oprah interview

He elaborated: “There will be quite a lot of dissatisfaction in the camp. And it remains to be seen whether they will ever be brought back in.

“I’m sure that Harry was a bit sheepish seeing the rest of his family at Prince Philip’s funeral.

“It was the first time he has spoken to many of them since that Oprah Winfrey interview where he accused them of all manner of things.

“He went back to America with his tail between his legs and who knows what will happen in the future.”

However, since Harry’s return to the US, he has received a standing ovation at a pro-vaccination concert.

While taking to the stage, he called for vaccine equity.

After receiving a Rock Star-like welcome, Harry’s speech included: “We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.

“The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that’s what tonight is about.

“The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point.”

