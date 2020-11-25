Prince Charles and Camilla turn off Twitter comments after The Crown backlash

Prince Charles and Camilla have turned off comments on their latest Twitter posts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, 72 and 73, have faced significant online backlash after the release of Netflix’ series four of The Crown.

Their latest Twitter posts highlight Camilla’s recent charity work with homeless charity Emmaus UK.

Tweeting in view of their some 970,000 Twitter followers: “The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of

@EmmausUK, recently joined a video call with staff and formerly homeless residents of @EmmausBrighton. Known as companions, to discuss the challenges faced by the charity as a result of the coronavirus crisis.”

Since series four of The Crown dropped, Camilla has been trolled (Credit: SplashNews)

How were Camilla and Charles portrayed on The Crown?

But the post only allows Twitter users to reply that are either followed by the Clarence House Twitter account or mentioned in the original tweet.

This comes after Camilla was mercilessly trolled on both Instagram and Twitter over her depiction in Netflix The Crown.

On the latest series, a young Camilla is played by Emerald Fennell. Then known as Camilla Parker Bowles.

In the series Camilla and Charles continue to have a love affair.

Despite Camilla being married to Andrew Parker Bowles. And Charles to Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor on The Crown (Credit: SplashNews)

Has the Royal Family commented on The Crown?

For example, a previous Tweet raised attention to Camilla’s involvement with the Royal Commonwealth Society.

They tweeted: “As Vice-Patron of the @RoyalCWSociety, The Duchess of Cornwall has joined the live final of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition. Via video link to congratulate winners and runners up from around the Commonwealth.”

But then dozens of Twitter users aimed abuse at Camilla via Twitter replies.

Prince Charles is reportedly furious with Netflix and The Crown (Credit: SplashNews)

One furious troll tweeted: “The true princess of wales, always Diana, Camilla, the eternal lover. The greatness of Diana will be eternal, no one will be able to take her place. Charles of England will never be King and neither deserves it. Diana Princess of Wales will live forever.”

And another troll ranted: “Hope Lady Diana, PEOPLE’S PRINCESS is in a happier place, cause you guys sure made her life hell on earth. Shame.”



What’s more, Charles is believed to be furious with his and Camilla’s depiction on The Crown.

A source told the Mail Online: “This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends. Being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited.”

*ED has contacted Clarence House for comment.

