Prince Charles and wife Camilla have released their 2020 Christmas card.

The Prince of Wales, 72, and Duchess of Cornwall, 73, shared the gorgeous image with fans in Instagram.

And the good news is that it will be the couple’s official Christmas card this year.

What was Prince Charles and Camilla’s Christmas photo?

The official Clarence House Instagram account released the image.

In it, Charles and Camilla were seen sitting on a bench looking casual and relaxed.

Around them were flowers and a beautiful garden.

The caption read: “Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

“The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland.”

Fans loved the festive photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

It wasn’t long before those very same fans went wild for the photo.

“Just stunning. Happy Holidays to all,” one said.

Another wrote: “Such a lovely picture.”

Beautiful gardens! Wonderful couple!

“Beautiful gardens! Wonderful couple! You are both amazing and an inspiration in these times!” a third gushed.

Finally, a fourth said: “Such a nice picture, and the garden is beautiful! And I love the bees and butterflies on the flowers.

“Lovely! Happy Christmas Your Royal Highnesses.”

Charles and Camilla will stay at home this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Charles and Camilla be doing at Christmas?

With Christmas fast approaching and their official card now released, it’s full steam ahead for the festive season for Charles and Camilla.

However, they are expected to make a change to tradition this year.

Reports claim that Charles and Camilla will not be spending the holidays in Scotland this year.

With the country imposing tough coronavirus restriction, reports claim that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a warning.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s very sad, but Their Royal Highnesses do not want to cause trouble.”

