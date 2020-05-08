Prince Charles and Camilla pay emotional tribute on 75th anniversary of VE Day

Prince Charles and Camilla led a two-minute silence to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War on VE Day.

In moving scenes filmed from a distance at Balmoral War Memorial in Edinburgh, the couple paid tribute to those who died during the six-year conflict.

A bagpipe player played as they did so.

Charles and Camilla led the touching tribute at Balmoral (Credit: ITV)

The Prince of Wales, who was wearing Highland Day Dress - a Hunting Stewart kilt with a Gordon Highlanders tie and lapel badge – along with his medals and neck order, looked solemn.

He bowed his head after laying a wreath at the foot of the monument.

His message read: "In everlasting remembrance, Charles."

The Red Arrows also flew over London as part of the VE Day 75th anniversary celebrations (Credit: ITV)

Camilla's message

Camilla then stepped forward to lay a bouquet of spring flowers she had picked from the garden at their Birkhall home. She also bowed her head to honour the fallen.

She wore her 4 Rifles dress to honour the regiment of which she is Royal Colonel.

The Duchess of Cornwall also wore the 12th Royal Lancers regimental brooch in honour of her father Major Bruce Shand. He served with the regiment.

Her message read: "In memory of my darling father and all the officers and men of the XII Lancers, who fought so bravely to give us peace."

Charles will later be shown reading an extract from the VE Day entry in the diary of his grandfather King George VI.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, shared a throwback picture of her majesty the Queen on their official Instagram page.

The Instagram caption reads: "Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

"On this day millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved ones, and to hope for the future.

"During the war Her Majesty The Queen - then Princess Elizabeth - joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, where she trained as a mechanic, becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member."

