Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have divided royal fans after going mask-free during a visit to Devon.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall started their three-day tour of the South West today (July 19).

However, their decision to go mask-free on Freedom Day appeared to anger some people.

The Prince and The Duchess have begun their annual three-day visit to Devon and Cornwall! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ZfaTZRAMJR — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 19, 2021

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Devon

During the royal outing, the pair met a number of community groups including Devon Wildlife, Parklife Heavitree and Exeter City Community Trust.

They also stopped and chatted to the Devon Nursing Cadets while visiting Exeter Cathedral.

The pair appeared delighted as they got up close and personal with various members of the public.

Meanwhile, the visit is the first for the couple without the use of masks.

But some royal fans weren’t impressed with their decision to scrap coverings altogether.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Have always supported the Royal Family but really disappointed to see no masks or social distancing being adhered to indoors regardless of whether it is ‘Freedom Day’.

Founded in 1050, @ExeterCathedral is home to a number of historic treasures… In the extensive library sits the The Exeter Book – thought to be the world’s oldest surviving book of English Literature – which has contributed to the city’s recent UNESCO City of Literature status. pic.twitter.com/ArkkQ6cdnJ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 19, 2021

How did royal fans react?

“You should be setting an example, protecting our NHS not siding with our incompetent government.”

A second simply added: “Irresponsible.”

In addition, a third complained: “I’m sure that everyone who meets the Royals are double vaccinated & or tested regularly. Unfortunately the average person won’t have this luxury.

You should be setting an example!

“Expect the Royal family to be able to understand they have this privilege, but clearly not.”

Another criticised: “Disgusting behaviour.”

However, others didn’t see the fuss over Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 74.

Prince Charles and Camilla previously wore face masks throughout the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Charles and Camilla defended by others

They said: “The government has given us the option to wear or not wear masks. It’s up to us!”

Another tweeted: “Such wonderful pictures, thank you for sharing these beautiful photos. The Prince and Duchess look fantastic!”

Despite face coverings no longer being required by law, the government has urged people to wear them in crowded areas.

Earlier today, royal expert Richard Palmer addressed the new royal policy on face masks in public.

He tweeted: “Prince Charles will not wear a mask on a visit to Exeter Cathedral today because he has not been asked to do so. But an aide says, ‘If he is visiting a museum and the museum’s policy is that it still asks people to wear masks then he will respect that.’ #freedomdayUK

“Charles and Camilla, like other royals, will look forward to the freedom to meet people without masks wherever possible. It’s harder to speak to and hear people with masks on. Throughout the pandemic MRF have taken masks off during visits when government rules allowed.”

