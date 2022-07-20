Prince Charles and Camilla are winning over fans with their latest appearances.

The couple enjoyed a two-day trip to Cornwall this week.

The trip marked the 70-year anniversary of the prince becoming the Duke of Cornwall.

To celebrate their time away, numerous snaps of the couple’s trip were shared on their official Instagram page.

“The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have spent two days in the county visiting local communities and organisations and celebrating 70 years since The Prince became The Duke of Cornwall,” said the caption.

“His Royal Highness became the 24th Duke of Cornwall on The Queen’s accession to the throne in February 1952.”

Fans loved seeing Charles and Camilla in Cornwall (Credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Charles and Camilla in Cornwall

The series of snaps showed future Queen Consort Camilla and Prince Charles smiling and laughing, and looking closer than ever.

Royal fans rushed to the comment section to share their admiration for the couple.

“They look glowing… this couple seems happy. I adore them,” replied one fan.

A second complimented the pair, saying: “This looks like a royal tour abroad, amazing.”

“I have a new love for the Duchess!! Looks so happy in all the sunshine!” replied a third.

Another gushed over Charles, saying: “Prince Charles always looks as if he is enjoying himself no matter what he is doing or who he is talking to.”

Camilla recently celebrated her 70th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, there’s no wonder there’s a big smile on Camilla’s face.

It recently emerged that the Queen has grown to “respect” the Duchess on a deep level.

“The Queen respects Camilla as absolutely indispensable to the monarchy,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told us.

“The extraordinary way she has managed to raise her public profile and campaign for the causes she supports…

“…alter negative public perceptions of her as well as succeed as Prince Charles’s devoted spouse has been widely appreciated.

“This is especially true during the difficult period for the monarchy in the last three years.”

