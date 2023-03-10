Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may have to face a big decision about their royal futures, according to a former royal butler.

This week it was confirmed that Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, now have royal titles.

When King Charles became monarch in September 2022, it’s said his grandchildren automatically became Prince and Princess.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement via their spokesperson earlier this week.

It confirmed that their daughter Lilibet Diana had been christened on March 3.

As their father has stepped down from royal duties, this would be a decision that would be taken in years to come.

However, in the statement, Lilibet was referred to as Princess Lilibet Diana.

The Royal Family’s website was later updated, confirming Archie and Lili’s royal titles.

Following the news, there’s been much speculation about what the titles mean for the young royals in the future.

Former royal butler and commentator Grant Harrold has shared his thoughts.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo for ED!, Mr Harrold said: “As grandchildren of the King, it was always intended that one day Archie and Lilibet would be titled Prince and Princess, but this would still have to be with the King’s approval.

“Archie and Lilibet’s futures were always going to see them in the spotlight, regardless of titles.

“However, with their titles, it shows they are still seen as senior members of the Royal family, which in my view is something the new King and Queen Consort are happy with.”

He added: “As ‘normal’ senior members of the Royal family, they would be expected to undertake royal duties by the time they reach their twenties, as was the case with their father.

“This would be to support their grandfather if he was still King, or possibly their uncle, Prince William.

“As their father has stepped down from royal duties, this would be a decision that would be taken in years to come.”

Mr Harrold said the King is “keen to reduce the number working members of the royal family”.

Harry and Meghan news

He concluded: “Perhaps in 20 years time, senior members of the royal family will not be expected to support the monarch.

“However, having their royal titles will without question always see them as senior members of the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. They moved to the United States and have been there since with Archie and Lili.

There’s much speculation over whether they’ll attend the King’s Coronation in May. The couple confirmed they have had “correspondence” from Charles’ office, but haven’t confirmed if they’ll be in attendance.

