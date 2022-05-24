Prince Andrew ‘visiting Queen every day to make amends over shame he’s brought on family’

Prince Andrew is regularly dropping in on the Queen at home as he tries to ‘make amends’, a report claims.

According to the Mirror, the Queen‘s disgraced second son hopes to redeem himself with his mother amid the Platinum Jubilee.

Andrew is reportedly visiting Windsor every day – driving five miles from his own home – in order to restore his reputation.

It comes just a few months after the 62-year-old settled a sex abuse scandal case out of court.

Prince Andrew has previously been reported to be a favourite of the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew ‘meetings’ with the Queen

Royal insiders are reported to claim Andrew makes his way from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle every day.

It is said he makes pre-lunch visits to ensure his mother is ‘comfortable and looked after’.

A source also claims other royals are not keen on him drawing attention to himself.

This echoes similar reports that suggested senior royals were “dismayed” Andrew escorted his mother at Prince Philip‘s memorial service in March.

Prince Andrew stays close to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the Mirror: “Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal.

“He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.

“The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family.”

A rep for Prince Andrew had no comment when approached by ED!.

The Queen in her finery at Garter Day in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew to return to royal duties?

Last weekend the Telegraph reported Andrew may attend the upcoming Garter Day on June 13.

Andrew is expected to be at Windsor Castle for the ceremony – and is listed in the next day’s Court Circular.

Despite concerns Andrew’s presence may shift the spotlight again, a source said Andrew’s attendance is “standard practice”.

The startling development comes two years after he permanently retired from public duties as a working royal in May 2020.

Andrew was also stripped of his military titles earlier this year and can longer style himself as HRH in an official capacity.

These moves were made before he settled with Virginia Giuffre in February.

She had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. He has always denied the allegations.

