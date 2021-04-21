Prince Andrew reportedly gifted the Queen her Corgi puppies to help her while Prince Philip was in hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 and his death came weeks after he was treated for an infection in hospital and underwent a heart operation.

While Philip was in hospital during part of February and March, it seems the Duke of York wanted to help his mother.

Andrew reportedly gifted the Queen two puppies when Philip was ill (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew’s ‘gift’ for the Queen

The Sun reports that Her Majesty’s adorable pooches are called Muick and Fergus.

A source said: “The Queen did not plan on getting any new dogs as she feared she was getting too old.

“But it was Andrew who surprised his mum with two new puppies when she felt down and alone in the Castle after the Duke was taken to hospital.”

Philip died on April 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Queen has celebrated her 95th birthday today (April 21) just days after Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle.

Andrew joined siblings Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward as they walked behind their father’s coffin in the procession.

Meanwhile, Princes William and Harry – who travelled from California to London to attend the funeral – also joined.

Before Philip’s funeral, reports claimed the Queen was relying heavily on Andrew following her husband’s death.

The Queen has reportedly relied on Andrew following Philip’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her Majesty ‘relying’ on Andrew

A source told The Telegraph: “He is the closest to the Queen of any of her children and is her most frequent visitor, as he lives so close by.

“She has increasingly come to rely on him for support, and he is only too willing to give it.”

Andrew said Philip’s death would leave a “huge void” in the Queen’s life.

He said: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life but we, the family, the ones that are close, are rallying round to make sure that we’re there to support her.”

