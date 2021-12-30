Prince Andrew should be ‘quaking in his boots’ after Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict claims lawyer

Prince Andrew should be “quaking in his boots” after a court found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims come from an American lawyer who represented several Epstein accusers.

What did the lawyer say about Prince and Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell?

Lawyer Lisa Bloom said to Rolling Stone magazine: “I think Prince Andrew should be quaking in his royal boots

“I think he should be concerned.”

She added: “Reckoning is coming for everyone who enabled Jeffrey Epstein and participated in his scheme.”

Guilty of five counts

Ms Maxwell received a guilty verdict yesterday (Wednesday December 29) by a court in the US and faces a life sentence.

The jury found the 60-year-old daughter of the late media magnate Robert Maxwell guilty of five charges brought against her.

Furthermore, these included the most serious charge – sex trafficking a minor.

In fact, the jury only took 12 days to reach its verdict.

The Prince implicated?

Prince Andrew is also at the centre of allegations.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex aged 17.

However, Prince Andrew denies all claims.

Furthermore, the Prince’s lawyers are reportedly holding “emergency talks”.

The Mirror says that lawyers “considered calling on one of her victims to help him in his US civil case which includes allegations of sex abuse and first degree rape”.