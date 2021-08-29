Prince Andrew reportedly in hiding as he ‘dodges’ being served legal papers from Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s team

Prince Andrew is reportedly “in hiding” in an attempt to dodge being served legal papers.

The Duke of York, 61, has been accused of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre three times, which he firmly denies.

However her legal team, headed by renowned lawyer David Boies, are attempting to physically serve the Duke papers.

Boies has previously said: “We present him with a copy of the complaint in a formal way.

“Because he is a foreign citizen, we have to do this under the Hague Convention.”

Yet a new report states that Prince Andrew is doing everything within his power to avoid being served.

Where is Prince Andrew now?

Currently he is believed to be hiding out at the Royal Lodge, a mansion within Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

According to a report in The Sun, lawyers have attempted to serve him the legal papers on several occasions over the past week.

But security guards have allegedly blocked their efforts each time.

A source told the paper: “There’s no way he will risk poking his head outside right now. He will stay out of view.”

Indeed the Duke has not been spotted in public view for at least 19 days now.

Despite the mounting legal case and a photograph of him posing with Virginia when she was 17, he strenuously denies all charges.

He went on record to deny having ever met the then teenager.

During his now infamous BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he couldn’t possibly have been in London on the day of one of the alleged assaults.

He claims he took one of his daughters to a party at Pizza Express in Woking.

What did Prince Andrew say about Pizza Express?

He told journalist Emily Maitlis: “I was with the children and I’d taken [Princess] Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon.

“And then because the duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.”



What’s more, he said he had “no recollection” of ever posing for a photograph with Virginia.

