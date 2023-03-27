Prince Andrew ‘trying to frighten King into giving him money,’ warns Camilla’s friend

Prince Andrew is ‘trying to frighten King Charles into giving him money,’ a friend of Camilla’s claimed on GMB today.

It was reported over the weekend that the late Queen’s disgraced second son wants to repair his reputation with a tell-all royal book.

However, according to The Sun, those close to Andrew have warned him off such a scheme.

An unnamed insider is quoted by The Sun as saying the idea is “stupid” and that “he should just forget it”.

And when the claims came up on Good Morning Britain earlier today (Monday March 27), an associate of the Queen Consort went even further.

Petronella Wyatt hammered the Duke of York as an “irrelevance” and cast doubt on how much interest there would be in an autobiography.

“It is the worst idea since the Titanic, frankly,” Ms Wyatt dismissed the notion of Andrew writing a book.

Taking time over her choice of words, she went on to compare the royal to her former boyfriend, ex PM Boris Johnson who was ousted by Conservative MPs last summer.

“I think he wants to sort of clear his name. And he wants everyone to love him. But the more he tries to clear his name, the worse he looks,” she said.

Ms Wyatt went on: “And I can’t see him writing a literary classic. Or a cosy, charming little book about ‘my darling mother the late Queen and why I was the favourite.'”

As the GMB guest and hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley pondered who’d read the book, Ms Wyatt continued to lay into Andrew.

“The trouble is that he was always an irrelevance, and he’s getting older,” she savaged him.

“And he’s not only an irrelevance now, he’s a sleazy irrelevance. And I can’t see a publisher giving him the sort of money that he’d be after.”

She also offered her opinion when Andrew’s motivations were speculated about.

“What I was thinking last night was that this is a feint,” Ms Wyatt claimed.

She added: “And he’s trying to frighten the King into giving him a lump sum of money.

He’s trying to frighten the King into giving him a lump sum of money.

“I’m not sure he is 100% serious about actually writing a book. I think he’s sort of casting around for ways in which to panic the family.”

Asked whether such a tactic would work, Ms Wyatt replied: “I don’t know. But the timing isn’t great, is it?

“To be honest, I can’t see this book being written. I think he’s trying it on.”

ED! has contacted reps for Andrew for comment.

