The Queen has reportedly “let it be known” she wants Prince Andrew to retain an honorary military role, according to news reports.

The Sunday Times reports the Duke of York’s mother wishes for him to continue as a colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This is despite allegations of sex abuse, which Andrew has denied, and his stepping away from royal duties.

Andrew is reputed to be the Queen’s favourite child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Andrew news: What’s the latest?

However, members of the regiment are reportedly not in favour of the Queen‘s wishes.

A military source told the broadsheet the situation is “very difficult” and “unsatisfactory”.

It is also claimed that senior defence chiefs “all agree that he should go”.

Andrew was handed the honour, once held by his father the Duke of Edinburgh, in 2017.

Prince Andrew is in the news again – seen here in ceremonial garb as colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did the source say?

A senior military source reflected to the newspaper: “[Andrew’s] position is not tenable or viable. How can you have a colonel who can’t perform the role?

The feeling across the regiment is that it’s not appropriate to retain him.

“For the brief time he was in post, he was a good colonel, but the feeling across the regiment is that it’s not appropriate to retain him.

“You can’t have a colonel who can’t do public duties.”

Prince Andrew endured a torrid time when interviewed on Newsnight (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Andrew ‘relaxed about sexual assault lawsuit’

News reports last week claimed Andrew is said to be relaxed about the lawsuit launched by Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Guiffre alleges the Prince abused her three times: at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s home in Manhattan and at his private Caribbean retreat in the US Virgin Islands.

According The Sun, Andrew intends to remain silent following advice from legal advisors.

A friend reportedly said: “He has been cheerful and relaxed at Balmoral.

“His legal team always expected this and have prepared. They advised the Duke to keep calm and carry on and he is taking their advice.”

This despite expectations that the action could take years.

The royal’s pal reportedly added that it has been deemed best Andrew keeps quiet following his disastrous 2019 BBC interview.

