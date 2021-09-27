Prince Andrew will reportedly be awarded with a Platinum Jubilee medal by the Queen, latest news claims.

The Duke of York, 61, is currently facing a lawsuit after Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions including when she was 17.

Andrew, who has vehemently denied the allegations, stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 due to the controversy surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew will reportedly receive a medal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest news

According to reports, Andrew may receive a medal from his mother the Queen despite no longer undertaking duties.

The Express reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also receive medals.

They stepped back from their senior royal roles last year.

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Around 400,000 medals will be presented to frontline workers of the emergency and prison services.

Those in the Armed Forces, who have completed five years’ work, will also receive medals.

The publication claims that members of the Royal Household with one year’s service, and living recipients of the George and Victoria Cross, will also receive medals.

A source said: “It is purely commemorative.”

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent will also reportedly receive awards.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as their husband will too.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex will receive medals.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “A wide number of members of the Royal Family will receive the Platinum Jubilee medal in line with the previous two jubilees.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

In 2022, the Queen will mark 70 years on the throne and will celebrate with huge Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Elsewhere, Andrew has been lying low since the lawsuit against him became filed.

However, the duke’s lawyers finally acknowledged on September 24 that legal papers have been served.

Andrew now has until October 29 to respond.

