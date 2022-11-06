Prince Andrew was left “tearful” and “bereft” after Charles, then Prince of Wales, told him the news he would never return to royal duties, it has been claimed.

Despite his association with convicted peadophille Jeffery Epstein, Andrew is said to believe he could “still be of value” as a working member of the Royal Family.

Andrew is reported to be ‘tearful’ following his meeting (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew news: Duke ‘blindsided’ after meeting with Charles

The Duke of York had an “emotional and fraught” meeting with older brother Charles days before their mother’s death, Mail on Sunday claims.

The one-on-one meeting, which took place at Charles’ Birkhall estate in Scotland, resulted in Charles quashing his brother’s hopes of ever returning to royal duties.

“Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back,” the source claimed.

At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a royal is at an end. He was told: ‘You have to accept this.’

“Andrew was extremely close to the Queen. He tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her.”

The source claimed that on some occasions, she would say “mildly conciliatory things”. But for the majorly of the time she “changed the subject immediately to avoid talking about it”.

The insider went on to allege that Andrew “always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal”.

The now King is said to have told his brother Prince Andrew he’ll have to ‘accept’ the decision (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles said Andrew will have to ‘accept’ the decision

Charles reportedly told his brother he’ll have to “accept” the decision.

“At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a royal is at an end. He was told: ‘You have to accept this,'” it’s claimed.

Andrew was stripped of his royal duties earlier this year

The Duke of York will be absent from the Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph next Sunday, it’s claimed.

Andrew no longer has a role to play in the event after being stripped of his official royal duties earlier this year.

The decision followed him losing his bid to quash a civil lawsuit brought by Virgina Giuffre.

She alleged that Prince Andrew sexually abused her three times when she was 17.

He has always denied the allegations and his lawyers called Giuffre’s lawsuit “frivolous”.

However, in February the Duke settled the civil case for an undisclosed sum, without accepting liability.

This led to him believing he would be allowed to return to the royal family.

ED! has contacted Prince Andrew and King Charles’ representatives for comment.

Read more: Prince Andrew and Fergie to remarry in wake of sex scandal? ‘They rekindled something’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.