Prince Andrew is reportedly relaxed about his sexual assault lawsuit, news reports have claimed.

The Duke of York, who is currently staying at Balmoral in Scotland, is yet to publicly address Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations.

However, a friend has claimed that Prince Andrew is taking the lawsuit in his stride.

According The Sun, Andrew is remaining silent following advice from his legal team.

A friend told the publication: “He has been cheerful and relaxed at Balmoral.

“His legal team always expected this and have prepared. They advised the Duke to keep calm and carry on and he is taking their advice.”

Prince Andrew news: What are the claims?

Despite his relaxed approach, Andrew is seemingly in hot water.

Virginia Roberts Guiffre, who is also one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, filed a civil case in the US against the Duke last week.

The case alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused Virginia across three locations when she was a teenager.

In addition, Guiffre’s legal team spoke out about the lawsuit over the weekend.

According to her lawyer, Andrew will be served sexual assault court papers in person.

David Boies told The Telegraph: “We present him with a copy of the complaint in a formal way. Because he is a foreign citizen, we have to do this under the Hague Convention.”

Andrew in ‘crisis talks’

It’s also believed that Andrew is in crisis talks with the Royal Family.

And his older brother, Prince Charles, “sees no way back” following the new lawsuit.

A source told The Times about Charles: “The prince loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows that his brother endures, whatever the reasons may be.

“However, this will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution. He has long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem.”

In addition, they said: “This will probably further strengthen in the prince’s mind that a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible, because the spectre of this accusation raises its head with hideous regularity.”

Elsewhere, the Queen reportedly feels ‘concerned’ about the allegations and lawsuit.

Prince Andrew has strongly denied the allegations against him.

