Prince Charles is reportedly furious with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s living arrangements, news reports claim.

The Duke and Duchess of York currently live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, despite their past divorce.

But it appears that Charles isn’t happy over Sarah being a permanent resident at the property.

Prince Charles is reportedly furious with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s living arrangements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to The Express, the Prince of Wales is said to be “furious”.

A source told the publication: “Andrew and Sarah might try to argue that she is only a guest, but the reality is that she lives at Royal Lodge and has done so for some time.

“The Queen is very affectionate towards the Duchess of York, but Prince Charles thinks the whole set up is absolutely outrageous.”

Sarah’s representative declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Meanwhile, the Duchess has previously opened up on their unconventional living arrangements.

In 2018, she discussed her home in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Prince Charles is said to be ‘furious’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fergie said: “Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family.

“We’re totally respectful of each other’s position and thoughts and we listen to each other.”

She added: “We sit round the table and have afternoon tea together. It’s a very important part of our lives.”

Prince Andrew news: What’s the latest?

Earlier this week, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre, who is also one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, claims she was sexually assaulted by the Duke when she was 17.

The 61-year-old royal has maintained his claims of innocence over the years.

Sarah has previously spoken about living at the Royal Lodge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, it’s reported the Queen is “extremely concerned” about the accusations.

Duncan Larcombe told OK!: “There’s no way the Queen is not extremely concerned that her own son has been accused of this in a civil court in America.”

The royal biographer added: “It looks like we’re going to be heading towards a very, very personal and serious attack on Prince Andrew’s behaviour in a court of law and that’s the stuff of nightmares for the Royal Family.”

Prince Andrew’s representatives said they had no comment on the lawsuit.

