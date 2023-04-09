Prince Andrew film ‘set to be PR nightmare’ for royal family in fresh blow

The Prince Andrew film Netflix is making could end up being a “PR nightmare” for the royal family, an expert has claimed.

Scoop will focus on how the Duke of York’s disastrous interview with BBC’s Newsnight became secured.

It will feature Rufus Sewell as Andrew, as well as Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper.

Filming has began, with Rufus seen this week as Andrew reecreating the royal’s now infamous walk in Central Park with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince Andrew film could be a “PR nightmare” for the royal family, an expert claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew drama for Netflix

According to a PR expert, Andrew may feel “dread” over the release. Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR Jordan James exclusively spoke to Entertainment Daily! about the drama.

He told us: “I imagine Prince Andrew is dreading the release of Scoop as it brings him and his scandal back into the public eye once again – something I’m sure he’d rather us all forget.

“I imagine King Charles and the royal family aren’t particularly pleased about the show either, especially with the filming happening so close to the coronation which itself is already mired in controversy – a less-than-ideal situation giving the waning love for the royals.”

Netflix is creating a drama on Andrew’s Newsnight interview (Credit: BBC)

Duke of York latest

Jordan went on: “I believe that Scoop will do little to help capture the hearts of the nation when it comes to the royal family. And with the ongoing drama regarding Harry and Meghan, as well as the clear difference in sentiment towards King Charles and the late Queen…

Scoop is set to be another PR nightmare for the royal family.

“…I can see the show contributing to this downward trend.

“In short, Scoop is set to be another PR nightmare for the royal family. And without the stalwart Queen Elizabeth at the helm, I think the new generation will struggle with what I see as their own ‘annus horribilis’.”

Will the Netflix film be a nightmare for the royals? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Jordan warned the film could ‘ruin any good’ which has come from Andrew taking a step back from the limelight.

In the last few years, the Duke of York has stepped down from royal duties following his association with Epstein.

Last year, Andrew settled a civil case out of court with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he’s always denied.

Last month, a PR expert warned Andrew about becoming ‘welcomed’ back into the fold.

Read more: Prince Andrew warned Netflix film will ‘ruin any good’ that ‘has come out of cloistering away from public eye’

Andy Barr, PR expert and CEO of www.10yetis.co.uk, told us: “I don’t believe he will ever be welcomed back fully into the Royal fold, especially with King Charles at the helm.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.