Prince Andrew issued stark warning after Queen ‘bans’ him from Jubilee balcony appearance

Prince Andrew has been warned there’s “no way back for him” following latest news he won’t appear on the Palace balcony at the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty, 96, will only appear on the balcony with working members of the Royal Family.

This means Andrew along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t stand alongside the Queen.

Prince Andrew won’t appear on the palace balcony for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Andrew “must surely realise that there is absolutely no way back for him” now.

Mr Fitzwilliams added to MailOnline: “This clarifies matters.

“And it was essential to do so as his involvement in any event is so damaging for the reputation of the Royal Family.”

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He went on to say that balcony appearances are a “tradition” that date back to Queen Victoria.

It also “commands worldwide attention”.

Mr Fitzwilliams added of Andrew: “He is in disgrace and should most emphatically not appear. It is extremely important that this has been clarified.”

Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and his association with the now late convicted sex offender.

Meghan and Harry won’t appear on the balcony either (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, Andrew settled a civil sexual assault case out of court with Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17 – allegations he’s always denied.

He is in disgrace and should most emphatically not appear.

In January, Andrew lost his honorary military titles.

At the end of April, the Duke of York also lost his Freedom of the City of York honour.

Queen Jubilee

Elsewhere, on Friday, the palace issued a statement on the royal balcony appearance.

It read: “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

