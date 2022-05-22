In the latest Prince Andrew news, the disgraced royal is reportedly set for a shock ‘return to duties’.

Andrew, 62, was stripped of his military titles earlier this year and can longer style himself as HRH in an official capacity.

These moves were made before he settled a civil sex assault case out of court with accuser Virginia Giuffre in February. She had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. He has always denied the allegations.

But before that, he was retired from public duties as a working royal in May 2020.

Now the Telegraph reports he will attend Garter Day with the Queen and other senior royals within weeks.

Prince Andrew stepped away from royal duties in late 2019. He ‘permanently retired’ in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest

Senior members of the royal family were said to be “dismayed” back in March after Andrew placed himself “front and centre” for his father’s memorial service.

The Queen’s second son walked her to her seat in Westminster Abbey, before taking his own place next to Prince Edward.

And now it seems he will also feature in another key event for his family on Monday June 13.

Prince Andrew stands behind the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Garter Day?

According to the Telegraph, Andrew will be at Windsor Castle for the ceremony and listed in the next day’s Court Circular.

The Court Circular is the official record of past royal engagements.

Andrew will attend in a private capacity as a Knight. The Queen appoints Knights of the Garter.

This year, the first ceremony in three years at Windsor Castle, will see the Camilla among those invested into the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry.

Despite concerns Andrew’s presence may shift the spotlight again, a source said Andrew’s attendance is “standard practice”.

Prince Andrew caused a stir at his father’s memorial service (Credit: YouTube)

How Twitter users have reacted

Reaction to the report has been very negative.

Read the room.

One person tweeted as they shared the article: “Grotesque.”

Another claimed: “If the report that Prince Andrew will attend the Garter ceremony is true, then Her Majesty is making a grievous mistake. Andrew’s involvement in any event can only tarnish it.”

“Seriously, read the room,” said another tweeter.

