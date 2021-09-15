The Queen ‘wont overrule Prince Charles’ plan to keep Prince Andrew away from duties,’ claims expert

The Queen won’t overrule Prince Charles‘ decision to keep Prince Andrew away from royal duties, a royal expert has said in latest news.

The Duke of York’s legal team recently claimed he had not been properly served the sexual abuse lawsuit against him.

In addition, they called Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit “baseless” and “non-viable”.

Ms Giuffre – an accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – claims the prince sexually assaulted her at three locations, including when she was 17.

Andrew has consistently denied the claims.

Andrew is facing a lawsuit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest

Now, a royal expert has weighed in on the situation.

Angela Levin claims Her Majesty has ruled out Andrew returning to duties – which he stepped down from in 2019.

When asked whether the Queen wants Andrew to return to duties, Ms Levin told Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRADIO: “Last time, she said he couldn’t be.

“She adores Andrew and enjoys his company.”

The Queen won’t overrule Prince Charles’ decisions, a royal expert claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she added: “I think that she won’t overrule what Prince Charles says.

“The rest of the royals won’t want him to do that.”

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed that Andrew may have to give evidence in the case.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom – who represented Epstein’s victims – weighed in on the lawsuit ordeal on BBC Radio 4’s Today show.

Ms Bloom said: “It would be a UK court that would be enforcing the cooperation agreement between the US and the UK.”

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she added that eventually witnesses and people sued “need to comply”.

Meanwhile, Andrew Brettler recently represented Andrew in a pre-trial hearing in New York.

After the duke’s legal team insisted the legal papers hadn’t been properly served to him, Ms Giuffre’s lawyers hit back.

They claimed they served the papers to an on-duty police officer at the gates of Andrew’s home at Windsor Great Park on August 27.

