In the latest development in the lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the duke has asked a US court to dismiss the sexual assault case.

The Duke of York, 61, is facing a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Andrew sexually abused her on three separate occasions.

She claims these incidents happened when she was 17, and Andrew has denied all allegations against him.

Prince Andrew latest

Now, Andrew’s legal team has asked a judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit.

The request was filed with the US District Court in New York on Friday.

Lawyers for the duke described Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit as “frivolous”, and said he “unequivocally denies” sexually abusing or assaulting her.

The document, signed by lawyer Andrew Brettler, said: “Accusing a member of the world’s best known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the traditional press.

“It is unfortunate, but undeniable, that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth.”

“Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense…

“…and at the expense of those closest to him.

“Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.”

Meanwhile, in the documents, Andrew’s legal team also accused Ms Giuffre of profiting from her “allegations against Epstein and others”.

They alleged she did this “by selling stories and photographs to the press and entering secret agreements to resolve her claims”.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

In addition, the documents added: “This presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue filing frivolous lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew…

“…whose sullied reputation is only the latest collateral damage of the Epstein scandal.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Ms Giuffre for comment.

Meanwhile, Ms Giuffre filed her lawsuit in New York back in August.

She alleges that Andrew sexually abused on three occasions.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in London, New York and an island in the Caribbean belonging to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, in September, reports claimed the Duke of York would “turn and fight” the allegations against him.

A source told the Mail on Sunday at the time: “The US team will be looking to robustly engage and challenge the claims from Mrs Giuffre in a bid to provide the duke with a platform to finally clear his name.”

